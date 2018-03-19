Have you parked at the Charlotte airport lately? You may have been overcharged.

Travelers who have parked at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport since February 10 should be checking their bank accounts to make sure they weren't overcharged.

According to airport officials, the issue came after a parking system software upgrade on Feb. 10. to all parking lots. They say there were several issues with the system, including delays in transactions and additional charges.

"Customers should be confident that there is no security breach," officials said in a statement. "The Airport is working with its parking revenue control system provider, Scheidt & Bachmann, to resolve the issue."

The airport says any customers who parked at the airport and have questions about their billing should call 704-359-4631 or email parkingqa@cltairport.com.

