Woman, teen accused of stealing over $1,500 from Huntersville Victoria's Secret

A woman and a 17-year-old are accused of stealing over $1,500 from a Victoria's Secret store in Huntersville on Saturday.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, officers received a call of a group of women who stole merchandise from the Victoria's Secret in the Birkdale Shopping Center.

While officers were en route to the store, they received a similar call of a group of women who were reportedly "concealing merchandise" inside the Dick's Sporting Goods, which is located in the same shopping center.

Police said they placed five women in investigative detention and escorted them out of Dick's Sporting Goods. An employee from the Victoria's Secret positively identified two women who allegedly stole merchandise from the store, police say.

Officers released this statement:

"Thanks to quick reporting by Victoria's Secret and Dick's Sporting Goods, and a swift response by Officers, all involved suspects were arrested/identified."

Iesha Edward-Springs, 26, and Zsadella Burris, 17, were charged with felony larceny. Edward-Springs is also facing a drug possession charge and, police say, also had outstanding warrants for similar crimes.

