VIDEO: Toddler comes face-to-face with lion at Tiger World

A Rock Hill woman posted a video on Facebook after a male lion seemed "obsessed" with her daughter while visiting a popular North Carolina attraction.

Caity Finley said her and her daughter, 14-month-old Josie, were visiting her boyfriend in Woodleaf, N.C. and stopped by Tiger World in Rockwell, NC on March 10. During their visit, Finley and her daughter stopped by the lion's enclosure and had a "strange" encounter with the male lion, who she says is named Michael.

In Finley's Facebook video, Michael the lion seems to repeatedly paw at the girl through the glass enclosure. The lion could also be seen licking the glass directly in front of the young girl.

Josie doesn't seem to be too frightened of the four-legged feline when she is face-to-face with him. At one point, Josie seems to "mimic" the lion's pawing motions.

When asked whether she was scared of the lion's reaction toward her daughter, Finley said she thought the encounter was "really cool." "Nothing I have ever seen before," Finley said.

Finley said her daughter, Josie, "loved watching the lion paw at the glass!"

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.