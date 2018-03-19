Dozens of dogs need a new home after elderly owner becomes 'overwhelmed'

Dozens of dogs in Rowan County are in need of a new home.

Rowan County Animal Services says an elderly man became "overwhelmed" with the nearly 70 dogs he is attempting to care for.

"He has not abused nor neglected his animals in any way," Bob Pendergrass, Rowan County animal services director, says. The dogs are described as unsocialized and skittish but not aggressive.

"He is working with us and we are working with folks to split them up into individual homes and fosters," Pendergrass says.

The dogs will likely be brought to the shelter in two groups so staff can work on making space.

Spring is typically a busy time for the shelter as the influx of puppies and kittens increases, Pendergrass says, "especially kittens." The first big adoption event, Bring Me Home Carolinas, is coming up in a couple weeks. WBTV is the official media sponsor for the event.

