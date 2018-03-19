Multiple people in custody following reported robbery call in west Charlotte

It is unclear whether anyone will be charged following an incident in west Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers responded to a robbery call on Billy Graham Parkway and Interstate 85 shortly after 8 a.m. Police believe the incident was an assault.

CMPD said multiple people were in custody.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and everyone involved to determine whether anyone will face charges.

No other details were released.

