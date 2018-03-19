Celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream - | WBTV Charlotte

Celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream

Free ice cream!? Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring by handing out free ice cream cones.

Customers may get one free small vanilla cone Tuesday at all participating non-mall locations.

The promotion lasts all day and is limited to one per person.

