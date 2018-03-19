Salvation Army in Salisbury needs clothing donations

The Salvation Army store in Salisbury is in urgent need of clothing donations, according to the local captain.

An increase in demand and a drop in donations has led to the shortage, according to officials.

The most urgent need is for adult work and office type clothing, but school uniforms and children's clothes are also requested.

New or gently used clean clothing is preferred.

All funds raised at the store go to support Salvation Army local social service programs including utility, rental and food assistance for those in need in Rowan County. The local branch of the Salvation Army also provides clothing vouchers when there is a need.

Donations are accepted at the Salvation Army Family Store between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The store is located at 532 Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury.

