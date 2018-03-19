BLOG: Cooler temperatures, rainy start to the workweek

* Spotty Showers Monday

* Cooler Week Ahead

* Mountain Snow Showers?

Clouds have lowered and thickened overnight and sooner or later, a few showers are going to pop up across the area today, making for a wet Monday. Overall, it will be a cool, gray day with occasional - mostly light - wet weather mainly during the midday hours. After reaching the upper 60s Sunday, we'll scale back a bit Monday with afternoon readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The heaviest rain will accompany the cold front Monday night. Rain and even a thunderstorm could roll through while most people are sleeping. That batch will move out on Tuesday morning and there looks to be a break for much of Tuesday before another rain chance ramps up during the afternoon/evening period. Highs on Tuesday will be seasonal, in the low to mid 60s for most

Wednesday is the week's wildcard. Most of us will have a chilly rain during the day but the mountains could have another round of snow - with a few inches possible in the highest elevations. Highs Wednesday will be hard-pressed to get out of the 40s for most neighborhoods (welcome to Spring - ugh)!

We dry out by Thursday and Friday, but it stays cool with highs both days mainly in the 50s.

Hope you have a good week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

