Digging deeper into stabbing at Morganton jai

Good morning everyone. How are you? It's Christine Sperow. Today is Monday, March 19. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

The incident at Foothills Correctional Institute in Morganton is being investigated. A corrections officer was stabbed five times. We have dug into safety on these facilities in the state of North Carolina. Five prison employees, including corrections officers and support staff, were killed on the job in 2017.

LIVE: Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is asking for your help in shaping the future of public schools in our area. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has more on tonight's community workshop to discuss ideas for how to ensure equal opportunities for all students.

Wesley Heights continues its growth spurt. Tonight the public will have a chance to weigh in on possibly rezoning. It's been a hot button discussion and some residents will be speaking out against the plan.

March Madness lived up to the hype over the weekend, especially for the games played in Charlotte. Depending on the color blue you where you're either waking up disappointed or jumping for joy your team is moving on. We're sharing reaction from fans and looking ahead to the Sweet 16!

NEW at 6:45 a.m.: We're 24 hours away from the spring season. It's exciting to see everything starting to bloom, but not so much if you suffer from allergies. Don't have those allergy prescriptions called in yet? Don't worry! We're on your side with letting you know about the things you have around the house right now that can give you some allergy relief.

WEATHER CHANGES: Did you enjoy to the beautiful weather Sunday? We're going to feel a significant difference today when temperatures dip. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast right now!

