Fans gather as underdog prevails on last day of March Madness in Charlotte

It was all about the underdog during the first and second round of March Madness tournament play at the Spectrum Center.

Fans from different parts of the country packed the arena for one of basketball’s biggest events.

Now, the winning teams will move forward to the Sweet 16.

Tar Heel fans put the mad in March Madness after the Texas A&M Aggies caused an upset.

“I might not watch sports for the next two weeks probably,” said one loyal Heels fan.

The loss means basketball season and the chance for a national title is officially over for the Heels which also means busted brackets and hearts for those wearing Carolina blue.

The Heels were defeated by an underdog inside the Spectrum Center in uptown, and fans say that only adds salt to their wounds.

“Charlotte, North Carolina, this is really a Tar Heel town,” said Reggie Morris, another dedicated Heels fan.

While the Aggies survive and advance onto LA for the Sweet 16, fans believe the men in maroon should have never been counted out by the Heels.

“Welcome to criticism and let’s let the team speak for the numbers,” said a Aggie fan from Charlotte.

“Obviously you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt. You never know what can happen, it’s March Madness after all,” a UMBC fan said.

UMBC fans know how the Aggies are feeling better than anybody. The retrievers created a historical upset after taking down Virginia, the number one seed in the tournament.

It wouldn’t be March Madness if there weren’t upsets throughout bracket play and while we wait to see which team will be crowned as the national champions, Tar Heel fans are reflecting on the highest point of this season.

“We beat Duke twice this year so that’s the real championship,” another loyal Heel added.

Now that March Madness has wrapped up here in Charlotte, many are awaiting for next year when the ACC Tournament will be hosted at the Spectrum Center.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.