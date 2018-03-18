Expect cooler weather, possible rain this workweek

* Showers for Monday

* Cooler week ahead

* Snow showers?

A new system is moving closer to us. That will bring an increase in clouds Sunday night. Those will stick around through the day on Monday.

Showers are also a good possibility during the day on Monday. At any time, there could be a shower or at least drizzle. Overall, it will be a cool, gray day. Highs scale back to the upper 50s. (We hit 67 degrees today)

The heaviest rain will accompany the cold front on Monday night. Rain and even a thunderstorm could roll through while most people are sleeping.

That will move out on Tuesday morning. There looks to be a break for much of Tuesday before another rain chance ramps up in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be close to 60 degrees.

Wednesday is the week's wildcard. Most of us will have a chilly rain during the day but the mountains could have another round of snow, with a few inches possible.

We dry out by Thursday and Friday. Highs will stay in the 50s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.