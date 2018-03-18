Expect cooler weather, possible rain this workweek

Fans from different parts of the country packed the arena for one of basketball’s biggest events.More >>
Fans from different parts of the country packed the arena for one of basketball’s biggest events.More >>
Her unit was the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II.More >>
Her unit was the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II.More >>
The heaviest rain will accompany the cold front on Monday night. Rain and even a thunderstorm could roll through while most people are sleeping.More >>
The heaviest rain will accompany the cold front on Monday night. Rain and even a thunderstorm could roll through while most people are sleeping.More >>
WBTV's Steve Crump and his wife were honored as king and queen at the 2018 Links Incorporate Mardi Gras gala. The Crown Jewels Chapter hosted their signature fundraising event Saturday evening which was attended by more than 700 guests.More >>
WBTV's Steve Crump and his wife were honored as king and queen at the 2018 Links Incorporate Mardi Gras gala. The Crown Jewels Chapter hosted their signature fundraising event Saturday evening which was attended by more than 700 guests.More >>
Binge drinking is defined as consuming five or more alcoholic beverages for men, or four or more drinks for women, within about two hours.More >>
Binge drinking is defined as consuming five or more alcoholic beverages for men, or four or more drinks for women, within about two hours.More >>