Rider Transit to launch new Charlotte Concord Express route Monday: New route will connect Concord and Kannapolis to Charlotte

On Monday, Concord Kannapolis Area Transit (Rider) will launch the brand new CCX (Charlotte Concord Express), an all-day express route between Rider Transit Center and CATS LYNX Light Rail in Charlotte.

This seven day a week express route, the first of its kind in the region, will provide daily service, connecting the two regions, and easy access to and from Charlotte for employment, entertainment, medical and educational opportunities.

To introduce and celebrate the new service, Concord Kannapolis Area Transit will be offering free rides the first two weeks of service, Monday March 19 through Sunday, April 1.

"It’s a great regional connection between the communities," said Rider Transit’s Manager L.J. Weslowski. "Having the new daily express service allows us to offer more mobility and open up additional opportunities to our existing customers, and we are excited to introduce this service to those who may not have tried public transit before."

STOPS

CCX will initiate from the Rider Transit Center each day, making stops at Concord First Assembly/Big Lots, Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Tryon/Pavillion Blvd, and the JW Clay LYNX Station. Free parking is available at the Concord Big Lots Park and Ride Lot.

FARES

Rides are free for the two weeks, March 19 through April 1. Beginning April 2, the general cost to ride is $2.20 per ride. A 10 ride regional pass is $20; a 31-day regional pass is $40; and a 31-day super pass (regional and local) is $60. Reduced prices are available for those who qualify.

For more information including route map, schedule, fare and pass information, please go to tryccx.com.

