The LandTrust for Central NC acquires 40-acre property in Rowan adjoining South Yadkin River property

The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central North Carolina has announced the recent acquisition of 40-acres of significant wildlife habitat in Rowan County.

This property possesses two tributaries to the South Yadkin River that will be permanently protected in an effort to improve the regions water quality.

This property adjoins The LandTrust’s South Yadkin Wildlife Refuge, off Old Mocksville Road. Catawba College students use this property for scientific research and educational activities, all while the property is managed for wildlife, including prescribed burns and native warm season grass plantings. The newly acquired property will be managed similarly.

“This property is a fantastic conservation addition for The LandTrust,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “This property will help to expand our programming and management efforts.”

Funding for this acquisition was made possible through a grant from the Clean Water Management Trust Fund (CWMTF). The CWMTF was established in 1996 to help finance projects that address water quality issues, including projects that enhance or restore degraded waters, protect unpolluted waters, and contribute toward a network of riparian buffers and greenways.

To learn more about this project or how to support The LandTrust for Central North Carolina, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@landtrustcnc.org

