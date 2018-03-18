Mecklenburg County deputy dies after off-duty medical problem - | WBTV Charlotte

Mecklenburg County deputy dies after off-duty medical problem

Deputy Sheriff Sylvia Deese (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Sheriff Sylvia Deese (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A deputy from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office died Sunday after suffering a medical problem while working off-duty earlier in the week.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Sheriff Sylvia Deese suffered the medical event early Friday.

Deputies said she was affectionately known as "Mama Deese."

The sheriff's office tweeted Sunday as they mourned her passing.

Deputy Deese will be missed by her MCSO family, the community she served and her Carolina Panthers family as she spent many years working off-duty for the team. Our deepest condolences go out to her son who works as a dispatcher with MCSO and her husband.

Deputies asked the public to please keep the Deese family in thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly