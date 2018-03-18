WBTV's Steve Crump honored at The Links Incorporated Mardi Gras gala

WBTV's Steve Crump and his wife Cathy were honored as king and queen at the 2018 The Links, Incorporated Mardi Gras gala.

The Crown Jewels Chapter hosted their signature fundraising event Saturday evening which was attended by more than 700 guests. WBTV's Christine Sperow emceed the event.

The organization known for making a difference in the community through education and community based-events raised money for scholarships at the gala.

The organization partners with Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology high school to implement technology based programs for students interested in science, technology, engineering and math careers.

