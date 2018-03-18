Gaston Co. home destroyed in fire ruled accident

A one-story home in Gaston County was completely destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

Flames could be seen coming from the home located in the 200 block of S. Trenton Street.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was able to escape without any injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident after a candle was left unattended.

