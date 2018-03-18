Burke Co. correctional officer stabbed five times by inmate

A correctional officer at Foothills Correctional Institute in Burke County suffered multiple stab wounds after being assaulted by an inmate.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed the assault on Twitter Sunday morning.

A correctional officer at Foothills CI in Morganton was assaulted by an inmate at approximately 9:33 p.m. Saturday and transported to outside medical facility. CO suffered multiple wounds, transported to an outside medical facility for treatment. CO is in stable condition. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) March 18, 2018

The officer was stabbed five times by the inmate at 9:33 p.m. Saturday and transported to an outside medical facility. The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

The correctional officer is in stable condition.

The attack comes as the North Carolina Department of Public Safety continues to tout ongoing efforts to make prisons safer for employees.

Five prison employees, including corrections officers and support staff, were killed on the job in 2017.

