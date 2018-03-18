Person shot in stomach in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person shot in stomach in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was shot in the stomach area in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Farm Pond Lane around 10:21 a.m.

Officials say the victim sustained one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person's name has not been released.

