Truck smashes into mobile home in Kannapolis

Police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a mobile home in Kannapolis early Sunday morning.

Officials say the driver of the truck accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake causing them to drive into the home located in the 1500 block of Bradford Drive.

Firefighters placed structures underneath the home so the owner could collect his belongings.

Kannapolis Fire Department estimates the home has about $20,000 to 30,00 in damages.

No charges were filed in this incident.

