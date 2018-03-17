Rain, thunderstorms likely for mountains Saturday

Mountain t-storms

Nice Sunday

Rain returns Monday

There is Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Avery, Ashe, parts of Burke, McDowell and Caldwell County until 9:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight.

Residents could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.

For the rest of us, we could pick up a few showers or even a quick thunderstorm overnight. Lows will only fall to the low 50s.

Sunday will be a pretty nice day. With partly cloudy skies, highs will reach the mid 60s. Rain shouldn't stand in the way of any plans.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit more unsettled. There is a chance for showers both days.

The heaviest rain could actually fall on Monday night. We will continue to watch it.

It will be cooler on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday will hit the low 60s.

Another cool-down will arrive on Wednesday. With showers, we may not even hit 50 degrees!

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

