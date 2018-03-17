15 arrested after months-long drug enforcement operation in Lancaster County, 13 others wanted

Arrested. (From left to right, Martin, Paz Najera, James Plyler and John Sims Jr.)

Wanted. (From left to right, Bufford, Cureton, Faile, Haggins, Derrick Johnson, Tyron Johnson, Ossmann, Rhoney, Rivera, Seegars, Sowell, Thurman, Waits)

Arrested. (From left to right, Brewer, Carillo-Stanley, Carter, Catoe, Collins, Davis, Helms, Jackson, McClain, Aaron Moore, Najera, Sims, Tavious Moore, Tyson, Williams)

Deputies arrested 15 people in Lancaster County on drug charges in a county-wide drug enforcement operation.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted undercover drug transactions in multiple areas of the county, as arrests were made beginning Tuesday, March 13,

At least 13 others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued in the operation.

Agents of the Drug Task Force, investigators, and uniformed deputies began rounding up the suspects early Tuesday morning.

Those arrested are:

Stacey Lea Brewer

Carlos Alberto Carillo-Stanley

James Javarus Carter

Trenton Bradley Catoe

Johnny Dwayne Collins

Renae Caushea Davis

Larry Dale Helms

Bobby Lewis Jackson

Robert Duie McClain

Aaron Moore

Tavious Antuan Moore

Lisa Leann Paz Najera

Kala Leeanne Sims

Avery Scarlett Tyson

Hykeim Malik Williams

The transactions occurred from Oct. 2017 through Feb. 2018 and involve 28 initial suspects and 42 drug warrants, most of which are distribution charges.

The arrests break down into multiple charges of distribution.

11 charges of distribution of crack

six charges of distribution of heroin

five charges of distribution of cocaine

five charges of distribution of oxycodone

four charges of distribution of marijuana

two charges of distribution of methamphetamine

one charge of distribution of acetaminophen/oxycodone

one charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine

one charge of possession with intent to distribute meth

six charges of distribution within proximity of a park

The distributions near parks occurred within a half mile of the Wylie Park ballfields in Lancaster and Stevens Park in Kershaw.

The names of those not found have been entered into the national database for wanted persons.

Agents and deputies will continue the search until they are taken into custody.

Those being sought are:

Glendale Bufford

Santuron Demmorio Cureton

Jonah Quinn Faile

Boyd David Haggins

Derrick Rashid Johnson

Tyrone Johnson

Krystal Nicole Ossmann

Nakia Rashad Rhoney

Summer Renee Rivera

Kedrick Lashawn Seegars

Herman Sowell

Dustin Keith Thurman

Thomas Bradley Waits.

During the operation this week, drugs were seized resulting in additional charges against some of those among the initial 28 sought and the arrest of four people on 11 charges who were not among the 28.

The charges on those four include distribution of crack and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The four others arrested are Robert Jeasus Martin, Jaime Leonives Paz Najera, James O’Neal Plyler and John Thomas Sims, Jr.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

