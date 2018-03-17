15 arrested after months-long drug enforcement operation in Lanc - | WBTV Charlotte

15 arrested after months-long drug enforcement operation in Lancaster County, 13 others wanted

Arrested. (From left to right, Brewer, Carillo-Stanley, Carter, Catoe, Collins, Davis, Helms, Jackson, McClain, Aaron Moore, Najera, Sims, Tavious Moore, Tyson, Williams) Arrested. (From left to right, Brewer, Carillo-Stanley, Carter, Catoe, Collins, Davis, Helms, Jackson, McClain, Aaron Moore, Najera, Sims, Tavious Moore, Tyson, Williams)
Wanted. (From left to right, Bufford, Cureton, Faile, Haggins, Derrick Johnson, Tyron Johnson, Ossmann, Rhoney, Rivera, Seegars, Sowell, Thurman, Waits) Wanted. (From left to right, Bufford, Cureton, Faile, Haggins, Derrick Johnson, Tyron Johnson, Ossmann, Rhoney, Rivera, Seegars, Sowell, Thurman, Waits)
Arrested. (From left to right, Martin, Paz Najera, James Plyler and John Sims Jr.) Arrested. (From left to right, Martin, Paz Najera, James Plyler and John Sims Jr.)
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

Deputies arrested 15 people in Lancaster County on drug charges in a county-wide drug enforcement operation.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted undercover drug transactions in multiple areas of the county, as arrests were made beginning Tuesday, March 13,

At least 13 others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued in the operation.

Agents of the Drug Task Force, investigators, and uniformed deputies began rounding up the suspects early Tuesday morning. 

Those arrested are:

  • Stacey Lea Brewer
  • Carlos Alberto Carillo-Stanley
  • James Javarus Carter                                        
  • Trenton Bradley Catoe
  • Johnny Dwayne Collins
  • Renae Caushea Davis
  • Larry Dale Helms
  • Bobby Lewis Jackson
  • Robert Duie McClain
  • Aaron Moore
  • Tavious Antuan Moore
  • Lisa Leann Paz Najera
  • Kala Leeanne Sims
  • Avery Scarlett Tyson
  • Hykeim Malik Williams

The transactions occurred from Oct. 2017 through Feb. 2018 and involve 28 initial suspects and 42 drug warrants, most of which are distribution charges. 

The arrests break down into multiple charges of distribution.

  • 11 charges of distribution of crack
  • six charges of distribution of heroin
  • five charges of distribution of cocaine
  • five charges of distribution of oxycodone
  • four charges of distribution of marijuana
  • two charges of distribution of methamphetamine
  • one charge of distribution of acetaminophen/oxycodone
  • one charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • one charge of possession with intent to distribute meth
  • six charges of distribution within proximity of a park

The distributions near parks occurred within a half mile of the Wylie Park ballfields in Lancaster and Stevens Park in Kershaw. 

The names of those not found have been entered into the national database for wanted persons.

Agents and deputies will continue the search until they are taken into custody. 

Those being sought are:

  • Glendale Bufford
  • Santuron Demmorio Cureton
  • Jonah Quinn Faile
  • Boyd David Haggins
  • Derrick Rashid Johnson
  • Tyrone Johnson
  • Krystal Nicole Ossmann
  • Nakia Rashad Rhoney
  • Summer Renee Rivera
  • Kedrick Lashawn Seegars
  • Herman Sowell
  • Dustin Keith Thurman
  • Thomas Bradley Waits.

During the operation this week, drugs were seized resulting in additional charges against some of those among the initial 28 sought and the arrest of four people on 11 charges who were not among the 28. 

The charges on those four include distribution of crack and possession with intent to distribute heroin.   

The four others arrested are Robert Jeasus Martin, Jaime Leonives Paz Najera, James O’Neal Plyler and John Thomas Sims, Jr.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

