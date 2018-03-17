Gaston Co. inmate 'returned from escape' after reportedly missing

A Gaston County inmate who was last seen near the Gaston Correctional Center on Justice Court in Dallas Thursday night has "returned from escape."

According to North Carolina Department of Public Service, Thomas L. Walker returned from escape after being reported missing Friday morning.

He reportedly turned himself in to prison authorities Friday night.

Department officials said Walker was sentenced in prison in August 2014 for larceny. Walker was reportedly scheduled for release in June, officials said.

