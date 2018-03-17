Three robbers wanted after armed robbery in Lincoln Co.

Police are searching for three robbers who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a store in Lincoln County Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred around 8:13 a.m. at a Family Dollar in the 4700 block of East 27 Highway in Iron Station.

Officials say three robbers entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint. No one was injured during the incident.

The robbers fled the scene in a silver colored car with silver wheels.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-735-8202.

