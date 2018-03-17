85-year-old woman hit by car, killed in west Charlotte

An 85-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in west Charlotte Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an injury crash in the 8600 block of Moores Chapel Road at the intersection of Tilden Road where a pedestrian had been struck around 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2011 Hyundai Sonata with front end damage and a woman and dog lying on the roadway with injuries.

The woman, 85-year-old Franziska Mair Bruckner, was pronounced dead on scene by Medic from the injuries sustained in the crash.

An initial investigation revealed that Bruckner was trying to cross Moores Chapel Road at the intersection of Tilden Road.

Bruckner was reportedly walking her dog on the sidewalk to the right of the road when she stepped off the curb directly into the path of the 2011 Hyundai which was traveling east on Moores Chapel Road.

She was struck by the front left corner of the Hyundai and she and her dog were thrown to the pavement.

The driver swerved right, brought the car to a stop just beyond the intersection then immediately exited the car to aid the woman.

The dog also died in the crash. Animal Care and Control responded to the scene as well to transport the dog.

Police say excessive speed is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver was interviewed on scene and screened for impairment and none was detected.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 704- 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

