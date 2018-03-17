NC teen dies after he was pinned under a tour bus during school trip to D.C.

A 14-year-old North Carolina student has died from injuries he sustained after getting hit by a tour bus in Washington, D.C., last week.

Hunter Brown, of Wilkes County, was on a school field trip when he was struck by the bus last Friday, according to multiple media reports.

Hunter was trapped under the bus after the collision, and officials had to jack the vehicle up to free him, according to the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.

He was then flown to a D.C.-area hospital, where he died Thursday, according to a U.S. Park Police release.

“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved and our hearts go out to his family in their time of grief,” the U.S. Park Police said in the statement. It wasn’t specified if the bus was associated with the trip.

Hunter was a student at Central Wilkes Middle School in Moravian Falls, according to multiple media reports.

While he was in the hospital, students from his school district wore hats in his honor and raised $2,700 for his family, WFMY reported.

“We’re all a family together and we need to help each other out when things like that happen,” Callie Hall, a fifth-grade student at C.B. Eller Elementary School, told the TV station.

The U.S. Park Police is still investigating the cause of the crash, officials said.