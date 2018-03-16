Warrant issued for former JCSU employee accused of rape 20 years ago

An arrest warrant was issued for a man after a woman claimed she was raped by a Johnson C. Smith University employee when she was 15 years old.

She decided to come forward and tell her story, as she spoke exclusively to WBTV about the incident.

Friday, 20 years later, an arrest warrant was issued against her accused attacker, Michael Peterson.

"I just remember standing there like a statue and he just basically had his way with me,” now 35-year-old Queen Amani Miller says of the alleged assault.

She says it happened several times while she was in a college prep program.

“After the initial shock I just started crying, and then I went to praying,” she says of learning the news.

A WBTV source says 59-year-old Peterson will face eight total charges of statutory rape, sex offense, and indecent liberties with a minor.

It took 20 years to come to terms with what Miller says happened to her, filing the police report three months ago.

“For so long I held this in and I never thought a day like this would come,” she says.

She says she still has questions for the university.

“How could they not do more to help and protect me,” she asks.

The school tells WBTV, the first it heard about her claims was just before the report was filed in December, and that it has cooperated with investigators since.

Peterson reportedly stopped working there in 1999.

