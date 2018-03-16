UNC Charlotte students take first ride on LYNX blue line extension

By Courtney Cole

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After years of planning, the LYNX Blue Line extension has made its way to UNC Charlotte.

The university said they successfully negotiated an all-access pass for students during the planning period.

Hundreds and thousands of students, faculty, staff and community members lined the tracks Friday morning anticipating the grand opening.

"I was just looking forward to it for the last three or four years so I'm glad it's finally open now," UNCC student Edwin Ogachi said..

Before the ribbon cutting, people cheered as they waited for the first ride to take off.

"We've been connected like we've never been connected before," said Betty Doster, Special Assistant to the Chancellor, UNCC.

As a part of the all-access pass, students show their ID and they can board at no extra cost. $25 per semester is allotted to the students from their tuition and fees.

The money is already on their student ID cards. Once the money runs out, they will have to deposit more until the next semester.

Some students said that this will save them time and money when it comes to travelling around Charlotte.

"I could ride it to work every day and save on gas money, that's $40 a week," UNCC student Zack Taylor said.

"This light rail is so quick, you can get down here in less than five minutes," UNCC student Taylor Whitney said.

With this new transportation system on campus, the university says it is looking forward to the new opportunities that it will bring.

"This is the most transformational project in the history of the university. Possibilities are unlimited," Doster said.

