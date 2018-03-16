Basketball in Charlotte and bouncing back from HB2

More out of town customers are taking up space at an uptown South Tryon Street hot dog stand as March ?MAdness comes back to Charlotte.

In a city known for banking, Vic The Chili Man offers the perfect example of trickle-down economics.

Consider the fact that fewer visitors came to Charlotte during the HB2 fight.

That meant fewer hot dogs were being sold at this one-man business.

"They want to talk trickle-down all day long except they don't think what the consequences are when it's trickle-down in this direction," Vic said.

One year ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels began their quest for a National Championship in Greenville, South Carolina.

The NCAA sent these fans and many of its events elsewhere saying fallout from the so-called bathroom bill wasn't a smart move.

Repealing HB2 brought the fans and games back, and that means Governor Roy will be in stands cheering for the reining national champions.

"It hurt us economically. I'm excited that we were able to get the legislation repealed.That we're able to get the NCAA tournament back,“ Cooper said. "It was bad for our state, when we had to suffer through HB2."

Back on South Tryon Street, Vic The Chili Man is among the grateful, because prior to the law being fixed his business missed out.

He said, "Every time we lost something. It hurt me."

So far, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority isn’t releasing numbers connected to the tournament, but during the NCAA tournament that came here in 2008 local businesses took in an estimated 11 million dollars.

