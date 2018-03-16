Person hits multiple cars, wrecks, flees police on foot before arrest in west Charlotte

A person with several warrants has been arrested after jumping from a car and fleeing police on foot in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to an attempt to locate a person who had multiple active warrants.

Officials were able to locate the person driving erratically and followed the vehicle. The driver struck several other cars.

Officers were able to get behind the vehicle, which wrecked at Boyer Street and Billy Graham Parkway.

There was never an active pursuit until the person jumped from the car and ran from police on foot.

The person was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and will be transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

No further information has been released.

