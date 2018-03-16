Missing teen found safe in Charlotte

A teen, reported missing in Charlotte, has been found safe Friday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says 17-year-old Johnathon Blake Davis was reported missing in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road Friday morning.

Davis allegedly left his home Thursday morning and did not return home.

He reportedly experienced multiple emotional and disruptive events recently and his family was concerned about his welfare.

Davis was found safe by officers with the Mint Hill Police Department. He was not injured.

