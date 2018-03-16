Ribbon cutting held Friday for new Rowan County EMS station in Rockwell

Elected officials, Rowan EMS administration and staff, representatives from the Rowan Chamber and the public attended the ribbon cutting for a new EMS station in Rockwell on Friday.

The station was officially put into service at 6:00 am.

Station 89 will provide ALS (Advanced Life Support) service to the Rockwell/eastern Rowan County area.

In a statement to WBTV, Rowan County Manager Aaron Church talked about the importance of the new EMS station:

Today marks an important day in the progression of Rowan County Emergency Medical Services. This morning at 9:00, a new Ambulance Station was opened in Rockwell. “This is a great thing for our community,” said (County Manager Aaron Church).

In recognition of the need for improved response times the Rowan County Board of Commissioners supported the construction project to improve service delivery. The new facility will provide a base of operations for paramedic ambulance services and the Community Emergency Response Team.

Emergency Services Chief Chris Soliz, Board of Commissioners Chairman Craig Edds, and Commissioner Mike Caskey provided remarks for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Commissioner Caskey originally advocated for the project and said, “This was an important project and was needed to serve this portion of the County.” He thanked the Board of Commissioners for their support.

The Rowan County Emergency Services Department has established itself as a forward thinking organization fully capable of providing fire investigation and inspection services, disaster response coordination and emergency medical services.

"One of the primary functions of local government is to provide for the safety of its citizens," said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. "The good folks of Rockwell have never had adequate EMS coverage for medical emergencies."

