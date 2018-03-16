Bond denied in late-night hearing for man charged in deadly York County officer-involved shooting

Bond was denied Friday in a late-night hearing for a Rock Hill man who was charged in a shooting that left one officer dead and others injured in January.

Christian McCall, 47, was released from the hospital Thursday and taken into Charlotte-Mecklenburg police custody.

He was arrested and charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of first degree domestic violence.

The charges came after he was booked at the York County Detention Center Friday evening. He has since been taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

McCall was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair Friday. His bond was denied as bond has to be set by a general sessions judge.

During the late-night hearing, McCall signed an agreement to not contact any of the victims in the case, including his wife and the officers’ families.

The public defender says he appointed himself to represent McCall because he has received a termination letter from his banking job in Charlotte, a house he was buying is being foreclosed and one of his cars has been repossessed.

The solicitor says he still has not made the decision on whether or not to seek the death penalty. Under South Carolina state law, if a police officer is killed in the line of duty the charge could carry the death penalty as a sentence.

McCall was taken to Carolinas Medical Center following the Jan.16 officer-involved shooting. Sheriff’s Detective Mike Doty was killed during the stand-off and Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings were injured.

Warrants in the case reveal McCall had two firearms and a knife the night of the shooting.

The warrants also say McCall hit his wife in the head with a closed fist and hit her head against bricks. He had a firearm during this time as well.

The McCalls’ 15-year-old child was there at the time, according to the warrant.

McCall was shot by officers, ending the hours-long stand-off that started as a domestic violence call at a home in the 3000 block of Farrier Lane. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home, deputies said.

"The family is shocked, saddened and devastated by the events of January 16, 2018," the family issued in a statement. "The Christian McCall we know is a loving Christian, husband of over 20 years, father of two great kids, son, and brother," the statement said.

Family members said the shooting was "something uncharacteristic of Chris' past and seemingly promising future."

Little is known about the suspected gunman. According to a FOIA request with the National Archives, McCall was in the Army from 1991 to 1994 as a petroleum supply specialist. The documentation revealed a number of awards, including “Sharpshooter Badge with Auto Rifle Bar.” He was stationed at a number of bases across the U.S. including Fort Bragg but was never deployed.

Sheriff Tolson described Friday as “challenging,” but said he was glad to get the ball rolling.

