Randleman woman convicted, sentenced for breaking and entering case in Rowan

Following a three-day trial in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court, a jury convicted Susan Dion Lagasse of Randleman of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny, and felony possession of stolen goods.

Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Lagasse to two consecutive judgments of a minimum of 10 months to a maximum of 21 months in prison, suspended sentences, and she was placed on supervised probation for 36 months. Lagasse was ordered to serve 5 months in jail and pay $4230 restitution to the victim, among other conditions.

On April 6, 2016, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a larceny on Pine Ridge Road. The victim stated that when he arrived home from work he noticed several items missing. He stated that the lock was removed from a storage building and two utility trailers were missing, among other items.

During the investigation, deputies, with the assistance of the victim, were able to determine that Lagasse had broken into the building and stolen the items.

Lagasse had previously been convicted of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and felony attempted identity theft.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Kristina Scally in the trial of the matter, the investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the cooperation from the victim.

