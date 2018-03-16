NC State releases subpoena related to FBI investigation

Former N.C. State guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) passes around Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half of Clemson’s 75-61 victory over N.C. State in the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center. (Ethan Hyman | News&Observer)

N.C. State University has released a copy of a subpoena the school received as part of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

N.C. State Athletic's spokesman Fred Demarest said a Grand Jury subpoena came from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on January 17, 2018.

Read the subpoena here

The subpoena was for records, according to Demarest.

The subpoena demands records of communications regarding former player Dennis Smith, Dennis Smith Sr., Shawn Farmer, or any other family member or representative of Smith. CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

It also asks for personnel files for former head coach Mark Gottfried and former assistant coach Orlando Early.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York along with the FBI arrested 10 people in September in an investigation into coaches accepting cash bribes in return for "steering college players," according to a release from the Deptartment of Justice.

In Feb., Yahoo Sports published documents from the FBI probe.