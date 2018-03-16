Harding University HS student accused of assaulting resource officer

A student reportedly assaulted a resource officer at a high school in west Charlotte Tuesday.

According to a police report, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Harding University High School on Alleghany Street.

The report states that the school resource officer was assaulted by a female student after she allegedly "refused a contraband search."

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.