Deputies: 'Armed and dangerous' men wanted in Lincoln County after drug deal turns into armed robbery

Two men are wanted in connection with a drug deal that turned into an armed robbery in Lincoln County on Thursday, deputies said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Molly Acres Lane in Lincolnton around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say Sierra Miranda Gomez, 21, allegedly arranged for Matthew Trammell and Donna Vess to sell her heroin at her home on Molly Acres Lane. When Trammell and Vess arrived, Gomez reportedly approached the pair's vehicle with two men. That's when, deputies say, 43-year-old Bobby Eugene Morton allegedly pulled a gun on Trammell and demanded money.

Deputies say Morton then pistol whipped Trammell in the head and stole $1,600. Trammell was then taken to Lincoln County EMS.

Morton and the second man involved, 40-year-old Michael Lee Etters, fled from the scene following the incident, deputies say. Deputies said Gomez admitted to setting up the robbery.

Gomez was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, larceny and possessing stolen property. She was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies say Morton and Etters should be considered "armed and dangerous." They are known to "frequent drug areas in Gaston County," deputies say.

While investigating, investigators found that Vess had a syringe loaded with black tar heroin, unused needles and a set of digital scales, according to deputies. She is facing drug possession charges.

If you have any information on Morton or Etters' whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

