Man accused of robbing Caldwell County convenience store

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Caldwell County on Thursday morning.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the robbery occurred at Pappy's Market on Dudley Shoals Road shortly after the business opened at 7 a.m. The clerk told deputies that a man came into the store carrying a long rifle. The robber took property and then reportedly forced the clerk into a back room.

The robber fled the scene in a white sedan, deputies say. Deputies say the vehicle the robber was in headed towards the Five Points Intersection near Granite Falls.

A few hours later, deputies charged 20-year-old Isaiah Monty Simmons, of Lenoir, with robbery with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, driving while having license revoked and drug possession.

Deputies say they reportedly saw Simmons drive his vehicle around 4:17 p.m. knowing that his license was revoked. Officers then pulled Simmons over on Central Drive. Deputies searched his vehicle and allegedly found drugs and a book bag with money.

Officials then obtained a search warrant for Simmons' home and reportedly found some of the alleged clothing believed to be worn in the robbery.

Simmons is being held in the Caldwell County Jail under a $102,000 bond.

Captain Aaron Barlowe released this statement:

“We want the public to know how thankful we are for all the tips and information that we received as we worked this case yesterday. It was the determination of the residents to protect their community that helped give us the information we needed. Our investigators and patrol division worked together seamlessly to solve this case.”

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

