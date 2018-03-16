Man charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill stabbing

A 27-year-old is accused of stabbing a man several times in York County Thursday afternoon.

According to Rock Hill police, the stabbing happened on Scoggins Street in Rock Hill. Police found a 21-year-old man on scene who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers say the victim was able to give detectives "a good description of his assailant."

A short time later, officers found Jamie Jeremiah McClure, of Fort Mill, several blocks away. McClure allegedly had the knife that was used in the stabbing in his pocket, police say. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

McClure's bond was denied during a hearing Friday morning.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, police say. Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

It is unclear whether McClure and the victim knew each other.

No other details were released.

