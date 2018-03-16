Search underway for missing Gaston County inmate

A Gaston County inmate was reported missing Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Thomas Walker, 41, was last seen near the Gaston Correctional Center on Justice Court in Dallas around 11:21 p.m.

Department officials said Walker was sentenced in prison in August 2014 for larceny. Walker was reportedly scheduled for release in June, officials said.

He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 126 pounds, officials said. Walker has brown hair and brown eyes, with a thin build.

According to the department's records, Walker had previously been convicted for manslaughter, identity fraud, driving with a revoked license and larceny.

If you see Walker or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Gaston Correctional Center at 704-922-3861.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.