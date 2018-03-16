Fatal house fire investigation underway in Union County

At least one person was found dead in a fire in Union County Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Hasty Road, just outside of Marshville.

Firefighters say they found human remains inside the home after extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No names were released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.

