Does your water bottle contain plastic?

A new report is raising concerns about what may be in your plastic water bottle.

Bottled water is a huge industry in the U.S. Now, new tests from the journalism group Orb Media and the State University of New York have discovered tiny particles of plastic in some water.

Researchers tested more than 250 bottles using a special kind of dye that sticks to plastic.

"Under certain wavelengths of light it causes them to sparkles likes stars in the night sky," Sherri Mason, who is a professor at State University of New York, said.

Plastic was identified in 93 percent of samples. The concentration ranged from zero to more than 10,000 likely plastic particles in a single bottle.

"It's an indication that we should be concerned. It's not catastrophic , the numbers that we are seeing," Mason said. "But it's concerning and especially if you look at if you are drinking only bottled water and you do this every day

Researchers tested 11 popular brands of water bought in nine countries including the United States.

The World Health Organization says currently there is no evidence that microplastics affects human health.Some scientists say more research is needed.

"As we become more aware of the prevalence of microplastics and the potential of harm they might cause I think we need to start thinking now about how we can reduce those inputs," Andrew Mayes, of the University of East Anglia, said.

The International Bottled Water Association said there is no consensus on testing for microplastics or the potential health impacts. The group says this new study is not based on sound science and is unnecessarily scaring consumers.

The FDA says it's closely following research on microplastics and their potential to enter the food supply.