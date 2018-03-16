Fire damages vacant home in northwest Charlotte

Plastic was identified in 93 percent of samples. The concentration ranged from zero to more than 10,000 likely plastic particles in a single bottle.More >>
Plastic was identified in 93 percent of samples. The concentration ranged from zero to more than 10,000 likely plastic particles in a single bottle.More >>
The fire occurred at a home located at the corner of Crestmere Street and Avalon Avenue around 3 a.m.More >>
The fire occurred at a home located at the corner of Crestmere Street and Avalon Avenue around 3 a.m.More >>
According to Medic, the incident took place in the 13000 block of Ashley Meadows Drive.More >>
According to Medic, the incident took place in the 13000 block of Ashley Meadows Drive.More >>
This student said she believes the punishment she and the other students got for the walkout, violates first amendment rights.More >>
This student said she believes the punishment she and the other students got for the walkout, violates first amendment rights.More >>
According to Lancaster County Fire officials, the incident happened on Daffodil Court in Sun City Lakes.More >>
According to Lancaster County Fire officials, the incident happened on Daffodil Court in Sun City Lakes.More >>