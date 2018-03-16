Fire damages vacant home in northwest Charlotte

It is unclear how a vacant house caught fire in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.

The fire occurred at a home located at the corner of Crestmere Street and Avalon Avenue around 3 a.m.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze within 20 minutes. Crews say one firefighter received minor burns. The blaze was contained to the upstairs portion of the home, crews said.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.