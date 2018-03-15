Fire breaks out at auto parts store in west Charlotte

A fire broke out at an auto parts store in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened in the 4100 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

The fire apparently happened in the loading docks of the NAPA auto parts building.

Officials say 27 firefighters controlled the fire in 15 minutes.

The fire was contained to the outside of the building and no injuries were reported.

The fire burned up some loading bays for the semi-trucks, but the flames never made it inside.

There's no word on the cause of the fire and no further information has been released.

