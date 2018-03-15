Person injured after stabbing in northeast Charlotte

One person was injured after an apparent stabbing in northeast Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Medic, the incident took place in the 13200 block of Ashley Meadows Drive.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Carolinas Medical Center.

Officers are working on all the details now to see who is being charged and what the charges are.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.