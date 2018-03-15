Man stabbed by wife, injured in northeast Charlotte

One man was injured after an apparent stabbing in northeast Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 13200 block of Ashley Meadows Drive.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Carolinas Medical Center.

Police say the man was stabbed in his side by his wife.

Officers are working on all the details now to see who is being charged and what the charges are.

It is too early to tell if the wife will be charged or if this is a case of self-defense.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

