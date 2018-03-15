One person injured after school bus collides with car in east Charlotte

One person is injured after a school bus collided with a car in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to Medic, the incident took place near the intersection of Tipperary Place and Milton Road.

There were children on the bus at the time of the collision, but none were injured.

One person was treated for minor injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.