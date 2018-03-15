Man arrested for allegedly recording woman inside EMS facility in Chester County

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly recording a woman inside an EMS facility in Chester County between 2016 and 2017.

Keith Maldonado, 38, is facing peeping tom and eavesdropping charges.

Between August 2016 and November 2017, Maldonado was accused of placing a smartphone to record a woman in her sleeping quarters at Chester County EMS where the woman works.

He was also accused of accessing the camera remotely offsite for the purposes of spying upon and invading the privacy of the woman while she worked.

He was released on a $3,000 bond.

No further information was released.

