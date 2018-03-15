BI-LO, Winn-Dixie stores to close as parent company files for bankruptcy

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of grocery stores like BI-LO, Winn-Dixie and Harveys is filing for bankruptcy causing several stores to close across the southeast.

According to the company, they have conducted a review of options for reducing their debt, and concluded that taking this step was critical to the future and long-term health of the business.

The company will implement a prepackaged restructuring agreement, a decision that will close 94 underperforming stores. The process is likely to happen within the next 90 days.

Southeastern Grocers will reportedly keep 582 successful stores in operation.

"As part of this transformational process, our three-year plan will create stunning, remodeled stores in a significant portion of our footprint. This revitalization will also provide our customers with fresh, new concepts and products to cater to the local tastes and needs of the neighborhoods we serve," the statement said.

There are nine stores closing in North Carolina.

Harveys at 6320 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.

Harveys at 4430 The Plaza in Charlotte.

BI-LO at 595 US 601 Bypass South in Concord.

BI-LO at 2204 Union Road in Gastonia.

BI-LO at 1955 Davis Park Road in Gastonia.

BI-LO at 427 North Generals Blvd in Lincolnton.

BI-LO at 1555 E. Union Street in Morganton.

BI-LO at 9101 Matthews-Pineville in Pineville.

BI-LO at 205 NC Highway 9 in Black Mountain.

See a full list of stores to close here.

