Mintz and Alexander living the dream during the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte

"I'm coming home!"

The first thing that came to mind as Ty-Shon Alexander saw the name Creighton come up next to Charlotte on Selection Sunday.

The Blue Jays actually have 2 players from the Queen City as Davion Mintz also plays for Creighton.

"I mean, I'm trying to stay calm," said Mintz. "I'm so excited."

Mintz is a sophomore and Alexander is a freshman-- both are major players in Creighton's run to the NCAA Tournament.

Mintz played his high school basketball at North Meck, but is now a starting guard with Creighton averaging 20 minutes per game and leads the team in assists.

Alexander played his high school basketball at Concord and Northside Christian before finishing high school at Oak Hill in Virginia. As a freshman with Creighton, Ty-Shon is averaging 17 minutes per game. Early playing time was a factor in his choice to go from the Tar Heel state to Nebraska.

"They play the same way I play-- FAST," said Alexander. "I had a lot of growing up to do so I came down here and coach has brought me up to enjoy the moment. It was just a great fit for me."

Immediate playing time was a factor in Mintz heading to the Midwest as well and by all accounts, great choice. In his 2 years in Omaha, Mintz has played in 61 games with 43 starts and an NCAA tournament game last year against Rhode Island that the Blue Jays lost 84-72.

A lot of on court experience so playing in his home town for the first time in college won't rattle this sophomore.

"I try to approach every game the same regardless of the location," said Mintz. "As long as I stay calm and approach this game the same, I feel like we will be just fine."

Omaha is a 17 hour drive from Charlotte so this will be the first time for a lot of folks to see these 2 play in a college jersey. Both say, their guest list is pretty long.

"You might see my high school coach, AAU coach, neighbors, family friends, cousins, uncles, aunts... It's going to be A LOT," said Mintz.

And this certainly won't be a day they will soon forget.

21-11 Creighton will take on 22-11 Kansas State Friday at 6:50 at the Spectrum Center.

