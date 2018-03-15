Three homes destroyed, three damaged in fire near Lancaster Co. retirement community

Three homes were destroyed and three others damaged after winds carried the flames of a brush fire near a retirement community in Indian Land Thursday afternoon.

According to Lancaster County Fire officials, the incident happened on Daffodil Court in the Sun City Carolina Lakes community. Firefighters said the flames started with a brush fire but did not give further details.

There's no word if any injuries were reported.

Investigators have not said if the original brush fire was intentionally set.

